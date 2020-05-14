WASHINGTON, May 14 (WNM/ Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security) - Reports of violence associated with physical distancing policies continue, in the United States and elsewhere, as countries develop and implement plans to ease these restrictions while mitigating the risk of a resurgence in transmission. In addition to high-profile protests over state social distancing requirements in the US, there have also been a number of incidents involving law enforcement (https://apnews.com/012f3c6a3706316776e2d7128531e68e) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...