Klaipedos Nafta: Correction: Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2020

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta is supplementing financial information reporting dates with a Social responsibility report that will be released on 5 June 2020.

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2020 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information Within first 5 working days of every month of 2020 KN preliminary revenues* for the previous month 31 January 2020 Interim financial information for the year 2019 6 April 2020 Audited financial statements for the year 2019 29 April 2020 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2020 5 June 2020 Social responsibility report for the year 2019 31 July 2020 Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2020 30 October 2020 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2020

On 28 April 2020, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

* It should be noted that from 2020 the company will be adjusting course of releasing monthly financial information. As range of the services provided to the customers is expanding, KN earns revenue not only from transshipment of petroleum products, but also from other services. Such services include storage and blending of biofuels and petroleum products, as well as treatment of waste water from petroleum products and other activities, which are not reflected in the transshipment figures. The range and scope of such services is expected to increase in the future. Taking this into account, the provided revenue result will reflect a more equitable outcome for investors, allowing them to make better-informed decisions, It will also better serve interests of the company, since competitors of KN do not provide detailed information on the transshipment volumes. Scope of KN quarterly interim financial information will remain unchanged.





Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.





