Prosafe SE: Q1 2020 results and webcast on 27 May 2020

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2020 results on 27 May 2020 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q1 2020 report and the Q1 2020 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audio webcast. The webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com



It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer toStavanger, 14 May 2020Prosafe SEFor further information, please contact:Jesper K. Andresen, CEOPhone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFOPhone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act