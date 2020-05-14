Voltalia SA Voltalia includes a purpose in its articles of incorporation 14-May-2020 / 07:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has included a purpose -Improve global environment, foster local development- in its articles of incorporation, reaffirming what was its former "mission". Voltalia is thus taking the first step in a process which could lead to becoming a "company with a mission", within the May 2019 French « PACTE Law » framework. "In this period of health crisis, we see more than ever that each company must make its contribution in solving environmental and social issues. The inclusion of a purpose in our articles of incorporation comes naturally since it has already been guiding our strategy for many years." comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. A strong purpose More than five years ago and after a co-construction process that involved all employees, Voltalia defined a mission which is carried out every day in each country by all employees. This mission, which today establishes itself naturally as Voltalia's purpose has two objectives: · Improve global environment: by developing, building and maintaining renewable power plants on its own behalf and on behalf of its clients, Voltalia contributes to the fight against the phenomenon of global warming; · Foster local development: by targeting in priority regions of the world where renewable energy does not require subsidies, Voltalia produces locally affordable electricity and creates local jobs in the most developed countries as well as in emerging countries. A concrete translation in Voltalia's strategy and practices Voltalia's strategy and the actual way each Voltalian is carrying out its activities are consistent with this mission, which is now its purpose: · Since its creation, Voltalia has developed and built solar, wind, hydro, biomass or storage power plants with a capacity of nearly three gigawatts[1] on its own behalf or on behalf of its customers. These power plants, whose production corresponds to the consumption of more than 10 million people, help to slow down the global warming phenomenon. The 2023 expansion plan, which, thanks to the 2019 capital increase, will increase by a factor of 2.6 the capacity owned by the Group, will amplify Voltalia's impact. · More than 80% of Voltalia's renewable power plant portfolio produces competitive energy compared with that of conventional power plants (coal, gas and nuclear). By targeting regions of the world where natural resources are abundant (such as the trade winds of Brazil or the sun of the Sahara), Voltalia achieves a double effect: each wind turbine or solar panel has a maximum positive impact on climate; and the plants produce at a competitive price which require no subsidies. This approach promotes human development in the richest countries as well as in emerging countries. Thanks to the lower cost of renewable energy and its pioneering approach, Voltalia is now able to offer non-subsidized renewable energy in many countries, as shown by the very first corporate PPAs[2] ever signed in France. · By developing, building and maintaining power plants, Voltalia creates direct and indirect local jobs. Created 15 years ago, Voltalia now has 791 employees in 20 countries. This figure is now more than double when the employees of local subcontractors are included. Going further by qualifying as a « company with a mission » The French "PACTE law" voted in May 2019 allows volunteering companies to set in stone their purpose in their articles of incorporation. This has now been done by decision of the General Meeting of May 13, 2020. This event is not the end of the journey. The process will continue with discussions to be held with all Voltalia employees, its Board of Directors and other stakeholders with a view to drawing up precise commitments that would allow different dimensions of the company's purpose to be developed. In the future, these commitments could be proposed to the shareholders for inclusion in Voltalia's articles of association in order to become a "company with a mission". Next on the agenda: Q2 2020 Revenues July 21, 2020 (after market close) About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Of which 1.2 gigawatts currently held by Voltalia (0.7 gigawatts in operation plus 0.5 gigawatts under construction), the balance having been developed and built on behalf of partners [2] Long-term sales agreement directly linking the producer, Voltalia, to the final energy consumer, namely SNCF, Crédit Mutuel and Boulanger. 