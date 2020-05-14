

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, said Thursday that Frankfurt Airport served only about 188,078 passengers in April 2020, down 96.9 percent from the year-ago period.



The fall in passenger traffic reflects the ongoing travel restrictions and collapsing demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Flights movements in the airport in April plunged 85.1 percent to 6,512 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated MTOWs fell by 75.1 percent to 664,022 metric tons, while cargo volumes, comprising airfreight and airmail, contracted by 20.7 percent to 141,337 metric tons.



These reductions were mainly driven by a decline in available belly freight capacity on passenger flights. By comparison, there were significantly more cargo-only flights this April.



Fraport noted that the Group's airports worldwide were hit hard by the pandemic. Most of the airports were affected by severe travel restrictions (in Brazil, Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey, Russia and China), while others have been completely shut down by the local authorities (Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia and Peru's Lima Airport).



The passenger volume plummeted by between 92.1 percent and 99.9 percent at most of the Group's airports in the month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

