Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Launches Service to Track Environmental, Social, and Governance Impact

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 14, 2020, to provide banks and institutional investors the ability to help their clients track the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact of their portfolios and individual securities based on variety of parameters. The new service tracks a wide range of sustainability criteria, including carbon footprint, board diversity and companies flagged for human rights issues. The data is analyzed with the help of Nasdaq's industry-leading data analytics tools. Nordea is the first bank to provide the service to their clients.



"We believe the sustainability footprint overview will help our customers to better understand what sustainability means in relation to investments, so that the importance of making sustainable choices becomes more evident," said Anders Langworth, Head of Sustainable Finance at Nordea. "The collaboration with Nasdaq is an important milestone in the continuous work on being more transparent and better in explaining the connection between sustainability and investments."

For private and professional investors or investment advisors, ESG Footprint provides in-depth impact reports that provides insights into the sustainability performance of specific baskets of securities.

"As a major European bank and also a global leader within sustainable finance, Nordea is a perfect partner to bring Nasdaq ESG Footprint to a broad range of private investors and professional advisors that look for a way to add sustainability to their investment decisions and advice," said James McKeone, Head of European Data at Nasdaq. "In order to provide sustainability insights to even more investors and advisers in the future we look forward to adding additional partners to the platform."

Recently, Nasdaq has launched a number of new initiatives within ESG, such as the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network , a global platform to increase transparency in the green bond market, the new Nasdaq OneReport platform to simplify corporate sustainability and ESG reporting for public companies as well as a global ESG reporting guide . Meanwhile, interest for existing ESG products such as Nasdaq's ESG Data Portal and the trading of ESG Index Futures have continued to grow. Find more information about all Nasdaq initiatives within sustainability here .

