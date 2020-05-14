

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data. According to initial estimate, inflation eased to 0.8 percent in April from 1.4 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 115.48 against the yen, 1.0517 against the franc, 0.8856 against the pound and 1.0810 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de