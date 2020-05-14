Correction refers to Short name marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Pexip Holding ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from May 14, 2020. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: PEXIPo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010840507 Order book ID: 196835 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB