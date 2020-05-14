

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house building company Persimmon plc (PSN.L) said Thursday that in the eight weeks ended 10 May 2020, the Group secured 1,351 gross private sales reservations, while a total of 1,300 legal completions were also made in the same period. Cancellation levels remain in line with historic trends.



In an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Persimmon said that its development and testing of a range of new protocols has enabled it to swiftly and efficiently restart operations.



Following the publication of new guidance by the UK Government which took effect from 13 May 2020, Persimmon will reopen its sales offices in England on Friday, 15 May 2020.



The company said that all its sales offices and show homes will reopen with strict new social distancing and additional hygiene measures in place, which are fully compliant with the latest UK Government guidance. Initially, sales consultations will be on a pre-booked appointment basis only.



The Group began a phased return to work on its construction sites in England and Wales on 27 April 2020. During the week beginning 4 May 2020, about 65 percent of production capacity was restored.



However, the Group's businesses in Scotland remain in shutdown, pending further guidance on a restart timetable from the Scottish Government.



'Persimmon decided not to access any form of Government support during the shutdown period and has maintained its commitments to its colleagues and communities in full throughout. Now, as we re-start activity, this decision is also enabling us to get back to work swiftly and safely,' said David Jenkinson, CEO of Persimmon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

