Since 2017, the Emergency Safety Technology Exhibition of the China Hi-Tech Fair (InterEMC), has been showcasing the development of the emergency industry in China, assisting the government and organizations to find emergency command ICT, fire detection rescue equipment, monitoring and warning product, risk prevention and working safety equipment, smart unman emergency rescue equipment, maritime safety, CBRN disaster relief and disposal equipment, emergency training course, pre-hospital EMS equipment, personal protection, emergency logistic service, and other disaster prevention and mitigation solutions to save lives from either natural disasters or public safety incidents.

The InterEMC 2019 was upgraded to a sub-venue of the China Hi-Tech Fair, with an exhibition area of ??7,000 square meters. There are 150 emergency companies from all over the country, with a total of 621 products and 317 products exhibited at the InterEMC 2019, 3 forums, and 10 events that attracted more than 20,000 visitors.

This year, the InterEMC 2020 will take place in the Shenzhen World Exhibition Convention Center from November 12 to 16 in 2020. Host by Shenzhen Safety Management Committee Office, Emergency Management Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, and organized by Shenzhen Urban Public Safety and Technology Institute, the total exhibition area of InterEMC 2020 will be 40,000 square meters, with estimated 500 exhibitor and 40,000 visitors from over 50 industrial associations. At the same time, there will be over 30 forums, dozens of procurement matchmaking, drills, demos show, including "China International Emergency Safety Technology Development Forum 2020", "Emergency Information Management Forum 2020" "Emergency Safety Equipment Forum 2020" to be held.

The InterEMC Organizing Committee sincerely invite all delegations to attend our event in Shenzhen this November. To register as a visitor or exhibitor, please visit our website (interemc.net). For more inquirers, please contact Liang (zhouliang@interemc.net

