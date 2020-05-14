

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L), a financial services company, reported Thursday that its revenue for the four months to April 30 climbed to 190.2 million pounds from last year's 159.5 million pounds.



Net new business was 4.0 billion pounds, compared to 2.9 billion pounds last year. Net new clients for the period were 94,000, taking total active client numbers to 1,368,000.



Total revenue for the year to date period grew 13 percent to 448.1 million pounds from 395.9 million pounds a year ago, supported by record dealing volumes. The year to date net inflows were 6.3 billion pounds, up from 5.4 billion pounds a year ago.



Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'During this exceptionally volatile and challenging period, Hargreaves Lansdown has performed strongly, adding 94,000 net new clients and £4.0 billion of net new business... There remains much uncertainty in the coming months and hence, like many businesses, we cannot predict levels of new business or client activity.'



Going ahead, the company said it is confident to delivercontinued attractive long-term growth.



The company said it is not seeking and not furloughing any employees or enacting any redundancy programmes.



Further, the company said its Board's current intention remains to operate its stated dividend policy for the 2020 financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de