

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported profit of 214 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2020 compared to 1.2 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 22.1 pence compared to 127.8 pence. On an investment basis, profit for the year was 215 million pounds compared to 1.2 billion pounds, prior year.



Fiscal year gross investment return was 231 million pounds compared to 1.1 billion pounds, previous year. On an investment basis, gross investment return was 318 million pounds compared to 1.4 billion pounds.



The Board recommended that it maintains the total dividend for fiscal 2020 at the same level as the prior year. Accordingly, the second dividend will be 17.5 pence, which together with the first dividend of 17.5 pence per share, takes the total dividend to 35.0 pence.



