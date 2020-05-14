Stora Enso Appoints Katariina Kravi as Head of Human Resources

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 May 2020 at 9.30 EEST

HELSINKI, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed Katariina Kravi as EVP, Head of Human Resources and a member of the Group Leadership Team. She will start on 1 September 2020 and be based in Helsinki.

Katariina Kravi is a Finnish citizen and joins most recently from a position as Chief People and Culture Officer at Tieto Oyj, a leading Nordic software and services company. Previously she has held several HR management positions at Nokia. She has a master's degree in law.



"Katariina Kravi's experience in leading change, digital transformation and talent development, is a very good addition to our leadership team. Her background in technology and digitalisation is very valuable and will support us in our continued transformation as "The renewable materials company". I also appreciate her experience in leading teams in complex and demanding environments," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.



"Stora Enso's mission to replace fossil-based materials with renewable products contributes to the circular bioeconomy, something that is important to all of us. Human Resources is a key driver in transforming any business and help define the success factors for company culture, values and individual growth," says Katariina Kravi.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications

tel. +46 72 221 9228



Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767





Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

