

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp PLC (LWDB.L), a provider of financial and professional services, announced Thursday that Katie Thorpe, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the firm at the end of October to pursue another opportunity.



The company noted that, Thorpe, since joining in 2018, has handled modernising and upgrading the finance, control and investor relations functions, as well helping to drive growth in IPS business.



