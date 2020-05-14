Technavio has been monitoring the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Invacare Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., and Respicardia Inc. are some of the major market participants. The high prevalence of sleep apnea disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High prevalence of sleep apnea disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Diagnostic Devices
- Therapeutic Devices
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market report covers the following areas:
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market Size
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market Trends
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing number of partnerships and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market growth during the next few years.
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market, including some of the vendors such as General Electric Co., Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Invacare Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., and Respicardia Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Therapeutic devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diagnostic devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
- Invacare Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LivaNova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Natus Medical Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- ResMed Inc.
- Respicardia Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
List of abbreviations
