LEAF - Self-Sterilizing, Transparent N99+ Mask; face unlocks smartphones

DETROIT, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Redcliffe Medical has launched a breakthrough transparent face mask with state of the art N99+ HEPA-Carbon filtration, powered by optional UV self-sterilization and active ventilation. Embodied in a design inspired by nature and natural transpiration of leaves, It's efficient yet minimalistic while allowing face unlock on Smartphones! It sets high bar shocking incumbents in all verticals, design, capability and quality. Its shell is made of optical grade, soft, fire-retardant, Reusable, self-defogging and UV proof Silicone.

LEAF comes in different transparent, translucent and solid colors with 3 variants HEPA, UV and PRO.

LEAF-HEPA has the patent pending signature "Leaf" design coupled with U-Series HEPA-filtration, known as the Gold standard of HEPA filtration as small as 0.3 Micron (with 99.9997% Filtration)

LEAF-UV is high performance contained UV-C sterilization built into the rechargeable filter housing destroying pathogens at DNA level at "light" speed and Active-Carbon filtration to eliminate odors & organic substances. With disposable masks raising an impending threat to nature, active sterilization makes the filters to last for up-to a month.

LEAF-PRO adds active ventilation & air quality sensing. LEAF-PRO actively senses, user's metabolism, particle count on included Air-Manager, Smartphone app, which automatically commands the Sterilization and Ventilation system. Deploying all that cutting-edge tech allows the LEAF PRO to deliver a paramount safe breathing experience. Indeed, private jet of Face masks.

LEAF's Co-Founder and Innovation awardee Alex Lightman says "Leaf was designed to be the gold standard in the face mask in Covid19. It's 2020 and we now have a mask that looks and acts fully modern. It fundamentally changes our ability to defend ourselves from pathogens and pollution while enabling society to see who we are dealing with and to keep masks on while using face unlock biometrics."

LEAF's Co-Founder, Lalit Verma says "It's the right tech at the right time. While the world is hit by COVID-19 crisis, rapid adoption of opaque face masks is threatening social security and public surveillance and Leaf's transparency is key to secure scalable protection."

LEAF's Globe series, a stripped-down version of Leaf specifically designed for mass deployments is also available only for bulk orders. LEAF's Geolock series is another patent pending tamper-proof series that allows mask to be installed-removed at secure locations for contained transit of potentially infected individuals.

