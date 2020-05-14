Yourban Selects nCino to Provide a Digital Banking Platform to Drive International Expansion

Swedish lender to utilise nCino's cloud-based Bank Operating System to provide efficient SME lending

LONDON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced Swedish-based SME lender, Yourban, will adopt the nCino Bank Operating System to support its SME lending processes as it launches in Sweden and expands to the UK before pursuing wider expansion in other EMEA markets.

In a competitive SME lending market, Yourban understands the need to provide customers with an unparalleled digital experience that is flexible to individual business needs. By leveraging nCino, Yourban will utilise a system designed and configured to meet the bank's specific needs, ensuring it is a digital first organization that can quickly adapt to changing situations. Putting the cloud at the heart of Yourban's IT infrastructure will help ensure its customers have a smoother and faster engagement with the bank.

"Our vision for Yourban was to create an institution that could be in place for the long-term," said Marthin Larsson, CEO and founder of Yourban. "With this in mind, we wanted to partner with a technology provider that could adapt and scale our operations as we expand firstly across Sweden and then Europe."

The partnership will initially focus on Yourban's SME loan service with the ability to quickly expand to other product offerings as the bank's business scales. Through its cloud-based platform, nCino will empower Yourban's staff and executive team with holistic insights to enable a more proactive and seamless experience for customers while giving the lender a true competitive advantage.

Larsson continued, "nCino will be the operational backbone of our business. This is of course a big requirement, but we were convinced nCino was the right choice based on their track record of successfully working with financial institutions around the world and their strong execution in the European market."

Edward Lane, VP Sales EMEA at nCino, said, "In a competitive SME lending market, Yourban understands the need to provide customers with an unparalleled digital experience. We're excited to be helping Yourban achieve its goals at a such a crucial time in its lifecycle. With the nCino platform, we're able to provide the team with a best in class loan origination platform that can grow and scale as the business expands."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.