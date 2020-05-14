HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Rub 1.4 bn oil & gas equipment contract 14-May-2020 / 10:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group signs Rub 1.4 BN oil & gas equipment contract Moscow, Russia - May 14, 2020 HMS Group announces today that it has signed Rub 1.4 billion contract to engineer and manufacture skids, vessels and a refrigerant compressor. The oil & gas equipment is to be delivered in 2020-2021 and installed at the client's facility in southeast Siberia. For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com [1] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 2.2. Inside information ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: CNT TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 63683 EQS News ID: 1044769 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3fcf3330cd49a8395708e1f901baee18&application_id=1044769&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

