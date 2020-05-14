NOTICE, 14 MAY 2020 SHARES AVIDLY OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Avidly Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 15 May 2020. Trading code: AVIDLY ISIN code: FI0009015580 Orderbook id: 50486 Ratio: 1: 1(1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: EUR 1,00 / share Subscription period: 22 May 2020 - 5 June 2020 Ex-date: 15 May 2020 Record date: 18 May 2020 The orderbook AVIDLY (id 50486) will be flushed on 14 May 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260