Abiquo Launches New 'Cadmium' Interface, Enhances Multicloud Management Experience

BARCELONA, Spain, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiquo, one of the leading Cloud Management Platform providers, has launched a new user interface (UI) along with a host of other new features in their latest release, Abiquo 5.0.

With a major overhaul of look and feel, navigation and workflow, the new interface and backoffice components simplify processes and help users navigate and interact easily with their managed cloud resources.

Abiquo 5.0 delivers an updated architecture ready for future enhancements, bringing more scalability and consistency in both; the user experience and the API.

Notable enhancements in v5.0 include:

Information display: New graphs and tables simplify the data and show the information in a clearer, more visual and more powerful way, allowing the user to gain a better understanding of the information at first glance.

Productivity: By reviewing all key design elements, the interface makes it significantly easier for users to identify functionalities and processes, helping them to become productive much faster.

Consistency: The styles in the platform have been improved and unified by changing positions, colors and shapes of all the elements, utilizing a new set of design rules for consistent growth and scalability.

Navigation: A new order has been applied in menus, sub-menus, notifications and other modules of the platform to ease navigation of Abiquo's rich features.

Abiquo UI Dashboard

The display of new metrics and graphs is one of the most important enhancements included in the new UI. A more detailed and eye catching dashboard has been designed to offer optimized data visualization, including "speedometer" graphs for a clearer understanding of usage and their relationships to key thresholds.

"After extensive testing with three of our largest customers, we are delighted about the great feedback we've received. Since all of our existing customers can upgrade for free, we are looking forward to bringing the benefits of Abiquo v5 and Cadmium to the thousands of businesses who use an Abiquo environment every day." said Ian Finlay, CEO of Abiquo.

For more information visit www.abiquo.com

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in London and offices in Europe, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid Cloud management solutions.

Abiquo delivers cloud orchestration software for cloud service providers; Abiquo multicloud platform allows customers to quickly build and monetise cloud services, whilst managing hybrid, private or public cloud infrastructure from one intuitive portal.

Abiquo serves the complex needs of enterprises and service providers as they advance their virtualization implementations into cloud services, adding value through greater efficiency, visibility, simplicity and control.

