

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) stated that, as expected, the company's full year 2020 sales and earnings before tax will be significantly lower than the previous year. The Group noted that the outlook for 2021 remains extremely uncertain.



The BMW Group also stated that it is strongly opposed to the call to set aside applicable environmental laws. This applies to the European Union's CO2 targets for 2020/2021, and also to the introduction of the Euro 6d emissions standard, the company said. Going forward, the company is making sustainable development an integral part of the BMW Group strategy. The Group will no longer have a separate sustainability strategy.



The BMW Group proposed a dividend of 2.50 euros per share of common stock and 2.52 euros per share of preferred stock.



Also, BMW Group announced that BMW Welt will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm from May 15. From May 16, there will be opportunities to test-drive the all-electric MINI SE, the Group said.



