The "Retail Banking The UK: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 have already significantly impacted the global economy, with key markets across the world losing 20-50% of their value year-to-date. Many economists and institutions have cut their forecasts, with consensus global GDP growth currently at 2.6% for 2020 and many experts predicting the potential onset of recessionary environments.

This report focuses on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and the retail banking industry in the UK. Based on proprietary datasets, the snapshot provides a detailed comparison between pre-COVID-19 forecasts and revised forecasts of total mortgage, consumer, credit card loan balances as well as deposit balances in terms of value and growth rates. It also offers information on measures taken by the government to combat coronavirus.

Scope of the report:

A wave of measures has been implemented by the government including fiscal stimulus steps, rate decreases, liquidity measures, and a relaxation of capital rules. Banks in the UK are offering relief on payments to mortgage customers.

RBS, for instance, will allow loan repayments to be deferred for up to three months for customers affected by COVID-19. Other banks such as TSB and Lloyds have also announced similar support.

According to the Bank of England, UK banks are better positioned to withstand the headwinds than they were before the global financial crisis. Therefore, banks will now have to serve as systemic stabilizers, particularly as a high number of households may be susceptible to the effects of coronavirus measures.

Key report benefits:

Make strategic decisions using top-level revised forecast data on the British retail lending and deposits industry.

Understand the key market trends, challenges, and opportunities in the British retail lending and deposits industry.

Receive a comprehensive insight into the total consumer loans in the UK, including mortgages, personal and credit card loans as well as retail deposits balances.

Key Topics Covered:

COVID-19 Update

Impact Assessment

Retail Deposits

Total Consumer Loans

Mortgage Loans

Credit Card Loans

Other Consumer Loans

Appendix

Supplementary Data

Definitions

Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/on1rkn

