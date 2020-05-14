OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Reports 1Q 2020 Financial Results: Higher Sales Volumes and Effective Working Capital Management Bring Free Cash Flow to Over RUB 18 Billion 14-May-2020 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 14 May 2020 PhosAgro Reports 1Q 2020 Financial Results: Higher Sales Volumes and Effective Working Capital Management Bring Free Cash Flow to Over RUB 18 Billion Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the first quarter (1Q) of 2020. 1Q 2020 highlights Revenue for 1Q 2020 decreased by 11.4% year-on-year to RUB 64.1 billion (USD 965 million) due a correction in fertilizer prices during the previous year. Revenue increased 20.5% vs 4Q 2019, mainly due to higher sales volumes and a recovery in prices at the beginning of the year as a result of seasonal demand. EBITDA decreased 25.3% year-on-year to RUB 18.5 billion (USD 279 million), while EBITDA margin remained at a robust 29%. EBITDA was up more than 50% from 4Q 2019 due to higher sales volumes, while the margin increased by 8 percentage points thanks to a seasonal rise in fertilizer prices while raw materials prices remained low. Free cash flow in 1Q 2020 remained unchanged year-on-year at around RUB 18.3 billion (USD 275 million) thanks to improved working capital management and lower inventories. Net profit adjusted for exchange rate differences amounted to RUB 14.4 billion (USD 216 million), an increase of 6.0% year-on-year and up 68.8% quarter-on-quarter. As of 31 March 2020, net debt amounted to RUB 152.1 billion (USD 2.0 billion), and the net debt/EBITDA ratio at the end of 1Q 2020 was 2.2x, increasing as a result of the depreciation of the rouble against the US dollar in March. Financial and operational highlights Financial highlights RUB million or 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Chng, % 4Q 2019 Chng, % % y/y q/q Revenue 64,058 72,287 (11.4%) 53,142 20.5% EBITDA* 18,502 24,778 (25.3%) 11,186 65.4% EBITDA margin 28.9% 34.3% (5 pp) 21.0% 8 pp Net (15,588) 21,139 - 12,679 - (loss)/profit Adj net 14,355 13,540 6.0% 8,506 68.8% income** Free cash flow 18,253 18,775 (2.8%) (4,292) - 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Net debt, USD 1,957 2,126 mln Net debt, RUB 152,142 131,583 mln ND/LTM EBITDA 2.2x 1.7x Sales, ths 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Chng, % 4Q 2019 Chng, % tonnes y/y q/q Phosphate-based 2,087 1,929 8.2% 1,739 20.0% fertilizers Nitrogen 703 617 13.9% 537 30.9% fertilizers Total sales 2,790 2,546 9.6% 2,276 22.6% RUB/USD rates: average 1Q 2020: 66.4; average 1Q 2019: 66.1; as of 31 March 2020: 77.7; as of 31 March 2019: 64.7 *EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation. **Net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss. Commenting on the Company's financial results, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "First and foremost, I want to stress once again that our absolute priority is always the health of PhosAgro's employees and the sustainable operations of our continuous cycle production facilities in order to support domestic and international food security. "Since the very start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Company had been implementing measures to protect the health of our employees and minimise operational risks facing our business. Among the comprehensive measures taken I would highlight health monitoring and contactless temperature checks for employees and contractors, additional disinfection of and supply of antiseptics to industrial premises, introduction of obligatory mask wearing at production sites, procurement of essential hospital equipment and testing kits for the cities where we operate, transition of personnel not involved in continuous production processes to remote working, as well as direct financial support to company employees. These measures have had an impact. At present all production assets are operating uninterrupted and at full capacity. "Turning to the Company's financial results, I would note that global market conditions in the first quarter of this year were favourable for fertilizer producers. The seasonal recovery in demand in our primary sales markets contributed to an increase in fertilizer prices from their lows at the end of 2019 and enabled us to increase sales volumes in key markets; the share of our priority Russian market increased to nearly 40% of the Company's total revenue. "Higher sales volumes combined with a recovery in prices contributed to quarter-on-quarter EBITDA growth of more than 50%, while working capital optimisation as a result of lower inventories made it possible to reach free cash flow of more than RUB 18 billion. "This robust growth in financial metrics meant we were able to continue implementing our long-term investment programme without taking on additional external financing, while the amount we invested was fully in line with our annual plan and did not exceed 50% of EBITDA for the quarter. "The Company's debt increased in the first quarter, although this was due to the devaluation of the rouble against the US dollar. At the same time, our successful placement of Eurobonds at the beginning of the year with a record low coupon rate enabled us not only to reduce our total cost of borrowings but also to cover all short-term debt refinancing needs. "With regards to the distribution of profits, the Board of Directors, in light of the Company's strong financial results, has recommended that a General Meeting of Shareholders approve a dividend of RUB 78 per share, which represents 55% of free cash flow for 1Q 2020 and is in line with the Company's dividend policy." 1Q 2020 market conditions Since the beginning of the year, the market for phosphate-based fertilizers has enjoyed a steady increase in prices (by an average of USD 40-50 per tonne from their low point), reaching highs of more than USD 300 per tonne (FOB Tampa/Baltic) by mid-March. The price increase was driven by: ? Production cutbacks announced at the end of 2019 in Morocco and the United States aimed at stabilising the market; ? DAP/MAP production cuts in China, as well as reduced exports, due to quarantine measures related to COVID-19. According to preliminary expert estimates, DAP/MAP production in China in 1Q 2020 decreased by 1.9 million tonnes (25%) year-on-year and by 0.8 million tonnes (12%) from 4Q 2019. ? The growth in seasonal demand in Russia contributed to a reduction in exports on the part of Russian producers of phosphate-based fertilizers. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic developed and production recovered at capacities that had previously been shut down, global DAP/MAP prices stabilised, and prices decreased slightly in early April. The average price for DAP in 1Q 2020 was USD 296 per tonne (FOB Tampa) compared with USD 284 per tonne in 4Q 2019 and USD 400 per tonne in 1Q 2019. The average price for MAP in 1Q 2020 was USD 298 per tonne (FOB Baltic) compared with USD 273 per tonne the previous quarter and USD 396 per tonne in 1Q 2019. Global prices for sulphur remained at a consistently low level of USD 30-50 per tonne (FOB Black Sea) as a result of large stockpiles in China due to decreased production of phosphate-based fertilizers by a number of major producers. The prices for phosphate raw materials in 1Q 2020 ranged from USD 68 to USD 90 per tonne (FOB Morocco), meaning there were no significant changes from 4Q 2019, and prices remained an average of USD 20 per tonne lower than in 1Q 2019 due to the weaker pricing environment for phosphate-based fertilizers over the past year. Prices for prilled urea remained stable in Q1 2020 at around USD 220 per tonne (FOB Baltic). The growth of seasonal demand in Europe, Central America and Russia was the determining factor in the urea market. The lack of large-scale urea exports from China also helped keep prices stable in the global market as a whole. The average price for commercial ammonia in 1Q 2020 was USD 222 per tonne (FOB Black Sea (Yuzhny)), down from USD 226 per tonne in 4Q 2019 and USD 272 per tonne in 1Q 2019. The year-on-year decrease in prices in 1Q 2020 was attributable to an increase in the export supply of ammonia from Russia and South-east Asia coupled with a decrease in global energy prices and a drop in import demand from Europe (due to an increase in domestic production). 1Q 2020 financial performance In 1Q 2020, PhosAgro's revenue decreased 11.4% year-on-year to RUB 64.1 billion (USD 965 million), mainly because of the 26% and 11% corrections in prices for phosphate-based and nitrogen-based fertilizers, respectively. At the same time, a 9.6% increase in fertilizer sales volumes in 1Q 2020 helped limit the impact of lower prices. The domestic market accounted for the majority of fertilizer sales in the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)