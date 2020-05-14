Sustainable Footwear Market Size Worth $11.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sustainable footwear market size is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the advancements and innovations pertaining to sustainable production methods and materials, along with functionality and comfort of footwear without compromising on the appeal.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the non-athletic footwear accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2019

Based on end user, the men segment held the largest share in 2019

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. China and India , the two most populous countries, offer a huge marketplace for the big players to tap into

Some of the key players operating in the global market are Tropicalfeel, Adidas group, Nike, New Balance, Rothy's, Veja, Reformation, Nisolo, native shoes, Matisse footwear, Amour Vert, and Threads 4 thought.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Sustainable Footwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Athletic, Non-athletic), By End User (Men, Women, Children), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sustainable-footwear-market

Growing awareness among consumers, increasing education levels, social influences, and preference for sustainable products are anticipated to bode well for the market. Millennials and Gen X are more inclined towards individualized products. Young consumers want unique and customized products.

Footwear brands and companies are engaged in retaining their customers by practicing sustainable business practices across manufacturing and supply chain. 68% of consumers consider sustainability to be a driving factor, and hence a part of final purchase.

The sustainable footwear market is segmented into athletic and non-athletic footwear. Athletic shoe is gaining importance, and hence the innovations and developments made by the brands are necessary. Nike is perpetually on the top list in sustainable sportswear as it launched sustainable sneakers made of Flyknit material, which is made from 50% recycled fibre.

Many leading global players such as New Balance, Adidas, Nike, and Reebok have changed their way of production to be eco-friendlier. The current practice involves tackling plastic pollution via recycling. For instance, Vivobarefoot designed a line of shoes that is made of recycled bottles and Converse Renew collection uses 100% recycled plastic bottles for its shoes.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, growing influence of latest fashion trends, and rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the market in Asia Pacific.

