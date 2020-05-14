New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the technology industry and CBD Food & Beverage marketplace, today announced the release of a podcast interview with Robert Reynolds, CEO of Numuni conducted by The Stock Market Podcast.











Numuni Logo



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/55815_84691cb6e44a29ab_002full.jpg

In the podcast, Robert Reynolds discusses the following:

His background through launching and ultimately selling of CPA Lead

Numuni filling a growing industry need as ad revenue slows

Monetization of the internet without ad flooding

Building a distributed supercomputer using a websites' existing user base

3D rendering, complex data processing, cryptocurrency mining and more

To access the audio interview, select your favorite provider listed here:

Anchor.FM: https://anchor.fm/stock-market-podcast



Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stock-market-podcast/id1509941030

Breaker: https://www.breaker.audio/stock-market-podcast

Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8xZTRhY2Q0Yy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw%3D%3D

Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1509941030/stock-market-podcast

Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/6bp7q9e8

RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/stock-market-podcast-WaOVRA

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Xe0ze4aqIkm2gpRQOfzJM









Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/55815_84691cb6e44a29ab_003full.jpg

Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds said "Numuni's distributed computing platform is now ready for near unlimited users as our beta testing wraps up and we move to a production environment. Due to our background in creating CPA Lead, we already have existing clientele ready and willing to use our platform."

"The global ad and subscription model market is about to be disrupted by Numuni's user base incentivized approach. Keep your personal data confidential and still get access to ad-free or premium content, that's what Numuni is about. We are thrilled to be playing an important part in the roll-out of this industry disruptive technology," commented Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Numuni:

Numuni is a technology platform that aims to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resource that personal computer desktops have. By working with the world's largest media publication companies, Numuni will tap into their user base, achieving massive distributed super computing power. This system will revolutionize the market, allowing for true, on-demand, scalable computational power for sale on the Numuni marketplace.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55815