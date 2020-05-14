Vertex Energy, Inc.: Vertex Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality hydrocarbon products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

1Q20 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Total direct collections +12% year-over-year (y/y)

Total net income attributable to Vertex Energy of $2.8 million (+$7.7 million y/y)

Total adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million (+$2.3 million y/y)

Total free cash flow of $1.2 million

Total cash and available liquidity of $20 million as of March 31, 2020

Total term debt outstanding of $6.1 million as of March 31, 2020

COVID-19 BUSINESS RESPONSE

Shelter-in-place orders reduced travel, resulting in lower supplies of used motor oil in April 2020

Company began planned, extended turnaround at Marrero facility beginning on May 10, 2020

Expect to realize approximately $1.8 million in cost reductions during the remainder of 2020

Received $4.2 million in cash proceeds from an SBA PPP Loan Program on May 5, 2020

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported net income attributable to Vertex Energy of $2.8 million, versus a net loss of ($5.0) million, for the first quarter 2019. Vertex reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million for the first quarter 2020, versus ($0.5) million in the prior-year period. A schedule reconciling the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA, is included later in this release.

Vertex reported near-record profitability in the first quarter 2020, given strong demand for refined products, improved operating efficiency and a $4.2 million gain on derivative instruments. The Marrero refinery operated at elevated rates during the first quarter of 2020, given a more than 15% year-over-year increase in the production of middle distillates used in the marine bunker fuel market.

In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), shelter-in-place orders were issued across most U.S. states and municipalities beginning in March 2020, resulting in a material decline in economic activity and travel. As activity levels declined, the availability of used motor oil (UMO), the Company's primary feedstock, was also reduced. Lower feedstock availability, together with a decline in realized margins on refined products indexed to crude oil values, led the Company to temporarily shutter the TCEP facility during the first quarter 2020 and accelerate planned maintenance at the Marrero refinery during May 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects to operate its Marrero and Heartland refineries at reduced rates, given unfavorable refining economics. Vertex anticipates a recovery in refined products spreads as shelter-in-place orders are lifted and economic activity resumes over the coming weeks and months, provided that future shelter-in-place or similar orders could once again have a negative effect on demand, and consequently, product spreads.

Direct collections of UMO increased 12% in the first quarter 2020, when compared to the prior-year's period. UMO collections represented approximately 41% of overall feedstock processed at the Company's refineries in the first quarter of 2020, versus 37% in the first quarter 2019, with the remaining feedstock being sourced from third-party UMO suppliers. Given current market conditions, the Company has aggressively increased its charge-for-oil pricing program.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Entering the first quarter of 2020, our business was on track for strong full-year performance, with the futures markets implying sustained growth in refined products margins following the IMO 2020 transition," stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex. "In the months leading up to the emergence of COVID-19, we entered into derivatives contracts that allowed us to lock-in the favorable margins that existed in the market at that time, effectively shielding much of our business from the volatility that followed. We monetized this hedge position during the first quarter, resulting in a near-record quarter of profitability for the Company."

"During March 2020, the potential impact of COVID-19 became increasingly apparent, leading us to take swift action to protect the safety and welfare of our employees, while ensuring business continuity. During the fourth quarter 2019, we built inventory of lower-priced used motor oil feedstock that allowed us to operate our refineries at normal rates well into April 2020, while others in the re-refining industry shuttered their facilities due to insufficient supplies of UMO feedstock."

"Looking ahead, our management team remains highly engaged, taking actions to mitigate risk, while positioning our business for profitable growth in a post COVID-19 environment. During April 2020, collection volumes were well below normalized levels, but have since improved in May 2020, back up to 70% of normal levels in some markets. In response to the current environment, we intend to conduct extended maintenance at the Marrero refinery during the second quarter 2020. Given our discussions with UMO suppliers, we think the market has bottomed. As shelter-in-place orders are lifted and regional economies reopen, vehicle miles traveled are expected to increase from current levels."

"COVID-19 has created a temporary demand shock with the global base oil markets," continued Cowart, "Importantly, Vertex has significant base oil production volumes under contract that provide surety of off-take, positioning us to weather current market volatility at the Heartland refinery. At our Marrero refinery, demand for marine fuel remains strong. Coming out of the ongoing turnaround, we plan to run the refinery at full rates, as we continue to supply our distribution partner, Bunker One USA, with the entirety of our middle distillates production."

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total cash and availability on its lending facility of $16.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively. Vertex had total term debt outstanding of $6.1 million as of March 31, 2020. Included in total cash amounts is the SPV amounts of Myrtle Grove and Heartland which are $2.5 million and $7.2 million, respectively, which are limited to use by each SPV respectively.

On April 24, 2020, Vertex secured an extension on its $10 million credit facility pursuant to which the lending partner agreed to extend the due date of such lending facility by one year, from February 1, 2021 to February 1, 2022.

On May 5, 2020, Vertex received funds under the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP") which is part of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). The program is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration through Texas Citizens Bank. The Company received total proceeds of $4.2 million from the PPP loan program. Under the terms of the PPP loan program, certain amounts of the PPP Loans may be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act.

SERIES B AND B1 PREFERRED STOCK

Given current market volatility and under the terms of the Company's current credit facilities which prevent such redemption, the Company does not expect to redeem the outstanding $23 million of Series B and B1 Preferred Stock until June 30, 2021, at the earliest. The preferred stock terms contemplated the Company's potential inability to redeem such preferred stock on the June 24, 2020 redemption date, and provide for an increase in the dividend rate payable on such Series B and B1 Preferred Stock from 6.0% to 10.0% per annum, from June 24, 2020, until such preferred stock can be redeemed pursuant to the terms of the Company's outstanding credit facilities. The Company anticipates that dividends will continue to be paid through the payment of in-kind equity grants, as the Company seeks to conserve cash and liquidity to support its operations.

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high-purity petroleum products. Vertex is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Heartland (OH). Vertex also co-owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydro-processing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of Group II+ and Group III base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Vertex Energy's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Vertex Energy, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Vertex Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Vertex Energy's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex Energy cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Vertex Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Vertex Energy.

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)