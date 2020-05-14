

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) initiated revenue guidance for the full-year 2020 of $360 million, based on the company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.



The company said most of its production operations were up and running by mid-March after the lockdown restrictions were lifted by the respective local governments as the COVID-19 outbreak subsided.



In April, the Company regained its full operating capacity and reopened its Wuhan headquarters after a temporary relocation to Jingzhou City in March.



