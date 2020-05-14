Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 251.47p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 236.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 244.31p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---