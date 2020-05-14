JDC Group is ready to scale up. Development costs for its bancassurance advisory, administration and service platform are stabilising, and last year it was successful in winning some large client contracts. These new contracts underpin consensus revenue growth forecasts for the next few years. As a platform with a recurring revenue base, JDC's business model is not very vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis. A valuation of 14.2x consensus FY20e EV/EBITDA does not seem demanding compared with international peers.

