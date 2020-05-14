Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Result of AGM 14-May-2020 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 May 2020 Genel Energy plc Results of Annual General Meeting 14 May 2020 The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday 14 May 2020, and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 277,670,478 and each share attracted one vote. The results were as follows: Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged 201,6 100.00% 600 0.00% 12,712 201,669 54,05 ,968 1) To 6 receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 201,6 99.99% 12,712 0.01% 0 201,669 54,65 ,968 2) To 6 declare a final distributio n of 10 US cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 199,3 99.76% 473,925 0.24% 1,815,857 201,669 77,58 ,968 3) To 6 approve the Remuneratio n Policy for Directors 196,8 97.70% 4,636,633 2.30% 215,857 201,669 14,87 ,968 4) To 8 approve the Annual Report on Remuneratio n for the year ended 31 December 2019 200,5 99.44% 1,119,431 0.56% 13,969 201,669 33,96 ,968 5) To elect 8 Mr David McManus as a Non-Executi ve Director 201,6 100.00% 157 0.00% 13,969 201,669 53,24 ,968 6) To 2 re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an Executive Director 201,6 99.97% 49,490 0.02% 13,969 201,669 03,90 ,968 7) To 9 re-elect Mr Esa Ikaheimonen as an Executive Director 179,7 99.72% 493,294 0.27% 21,415,404 201,669 58,67 ,968 8) To elect 0 Sir Michael Fallon as a Non-Executi ve Director 201,1 99.74% 525,760 0.26% 13,969 201,669 27,63 ,968 9) To 9 re-elect Mr Tim Bushell as a Non-Executi ve Director 201,1 99.76% 473,925 0.24% 14,169 201,669 79,27 ,968 10) To 4 re-elect Mr Martin Gudgeon as a Non-Executi ve Director 201,1 99.76% 483,809 0.24% 13,969 201,669 69,59 ,968 11) To 0 re-elect Mr George Rose as a Non-Executi ve Director 180,4 89.48% 21,221,447 10.52% 13,969 201,669 31,95 ,968 12) To 2 re-elect Mrs Nazli K Williams as a Non-Executi ve Director 201,1 99.76% 481,364 0.24% 13,969 201,669 71,93 ,868 13) To 5 elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executi ve Director 179,9 89.24% 21,689,183 10.76% 13,969 201,669 64,21 ,968 14) To 6 elect Mr Hassan Gozal as a Non-Executi ve Director 201,6 100.00% 6,500 0.00% 12,912 201,669 47,95 ,968 15) To 6 re-appoint Pricewaterh ouseCoopers as the Company's auditor 201,6 100.00% 0 0.00% 12,912 201,669 54,45 ,968 16) To 6 authorise the Directors to set the Auditor's fees 198,3 98.36% 3,311,830 1.64% 0 201,669 55,53 ,968 17) To give 8 the Company limited authority to make political donations and expenditure 200,0 99.20% 1,613,364 0.80% 11,536 201,669 42,46 ,968 18) To 8 authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary Shares 201,1 99.74% 524,484 0.26% 150 201,669 42,73 ,968 19) To 4 permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days' notice The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com [1] and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 18 and 19) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 63703 EQS News ID: 1045049 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1045049&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1045049&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)