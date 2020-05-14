SoftServe Appoints Christine Pribilski as Chief Marketing Officer

Former IBM Veteran with Over Two Decades of Marketing Success Joins SoftServe's Executive Management Team

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, has appointed Christine Pribilski as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Pribilski has over 20 years of experience in marketing, digital, and sales for large global organizations. As CMO, she will be responsible for driving SoftServe's strategic marketing initiatives and focus, leading its global team of over 50 professionals and partnering with cross-functional teams to support growth by effectively engaging clients, prospects, and partners. Pribilski will report to SoftServe's CEO, Chris Baker, as part of the company's Executive Management team.

"Christine brings to SoftServe a wealth of experience that has focused on putting human experiences first, knowing customers intimately, and creating meaningful interactions with them through constant learning and optimization, using data and insights," said Baker. "She knows what truly drives client experience and keeps customers engaged, and I'm excited to have her oversee all of our global marketing functions now and in the future as we continue in our growth journey."

Prior to joining SoftServe, Pribilski was fractional CMO at Cloud49, a cloud-native boutique firm working exclusively within the public sector, where she created a go-to-market strategy and scale-to-growth plan for new market identification and expansion. She also evolved Cloud49's brand strategy and messaging while creating segmentation and portfolio strategy, and built the marketing function to accelerate demand.

Prior to Cloud49, Pribilski was with IBM for 18 years, moving from Senior Client Lead up to Vice President, Global Performance Marketing of IBM Cloud. She led various world-class projects, including creating IBM's first global cross-brand demand engine that helped grow IBM Cloud revenue from $7B to $19B in five years.

Pribilski was also previously with computer hardware company, Gateway, for seven years, holding various sales and marketing management roles.

"SoftServe has a hunger for innovation in achieving success for its client that's driven by its passionate, people-oriented culture," said Pribilski. "I'm excited to build on this foundation and lead SoftServe's high-performance marketing team to grow market share, brand, and revenue with a laser focus and intentionality."

Pribilski holds a Bachelor's Degree in mass communications from the University of South Dakota, and has completed the Executive Series: Finance for Non-Finance Managers program from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Passionate about engaging with communities and giving back, she's an active volunteer in a number of organizations including The Austin Stone Community Church and Dell Children's Hospital Trust, a mentor with the Young Women's Alliance, and a board member of the American Marketing Association. Pribilski was also named one of B2B Magazine's Top Digital Marketers of the year in 2010.

