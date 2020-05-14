Oncolytics Biotech Announces Publication of Abstracts at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting

- Clinical response was associated with tumor-specific replication, PD-L1 upregulation, and CD8+ cell recruitment in multiple myeloma patients treated with pelareorep and carfilzomib

- Pelareorep and pembrolizumab combination therapy was well tolerated with encouraging clinical results in second-line pancreatic cancer

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, today announced the publication of two abstracts in connection with the upcoming ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting on May 29-31. The first abstract ("Multiple Myeloma Abstract"), which has been accepted as an electronic poster, reports on viral replication, tumor immune responses, and treatment safety in multiple myeloma patients treated with pelareorep in combination with carfilzomib (Kyprolis). The second abstract ("Pancreatic Cancer Abstract") reports on treatment tolerability and efficacy in pancreatic cancer patients treated with pelareorep, in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda).

Multiple Myeloma Abstract

Abstract ID: 8535

Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Plasma Cell Dyscrasia

Poster ID: 435

Abstract Title: Oncolytic virus pelareorep plus carfilzomib phase I trial in carfilzomib-refractory patients (NCI 9603): Responses with cytokine storm

Presenter: Craig Hofmeister, M.D., MPH, Associate Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology Emory University School of Medicine

Reported selective infection of cancerous cells with pelareorep, with associated CD8+ and natural killer (NK) cell recruitment, PD-L1 upregulation, activated caspase-3 expression, and increased pelareorep protein production within myeloma cells.

Two patients achieved unconfirmed partial responses, two patients had stable disease, and two patients had progressive disease. All patients had advanced and challenging to treat carfilzomib-refractory disease.

Of the two responding patients, one patient developed a fever and grade 4 thrombocytopenia that resolved, and the other patient developed a cytokine storm, associated with rapid tumor lysis.

Data supports the potential of future studies investigating pelareorep, carfilzomib, and immune checkpoint inhibitor combination therapy in multiple myeloma patients.

Additional data to be presented at the poster session on May 29, 2020 .

Pancreatic Cancer Abstract

Abstract ID: e16789

Abstract Title: Pembrolizumab in combination with the oncolytic virus pelareorep in patients progressing on systemic chemotherapy for advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a Phase II study

Presenter: Devalingam Mahalingam, MD, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University

Preliminary data indicate that the combination of pelareorep and pembrolizumab resulted in tumor-specific replication, a high degree of T cell repertoire turnover, and the creation of new T cell clones in the peripheral blood during treatment.

The treatment was found to be well tolerated, with most treatment-related adverse events being grade 1 or 2.

One patient achieved a partial response and three achieved stable disease, with an overall disease control rate of 30% in evaluable patients.

The study will not proceed to stage 2 in unselected patients, however further evaluation of the anti-tumor activity of pelareorep and anti-PD-1 therapy is now planned in biomarker defined pancreatic patients in a subsequent study.

Detailed translational and biomarker data from this study will be published later in the year.

About Pelareorep

Pelareorep is a non-pathogenic, proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus: a first-in-class intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers and has been demonstrated to be able to escape neutralizing antibodies found in patients.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

