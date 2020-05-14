Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.7093 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15658035 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 63722 EQS News ID: 1045099 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 14, 2020 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)