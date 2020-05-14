

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported Thursday that total sales for the month of April 2020 declined 11 percent year-on-year to $2.3 billion.



Organic local-currency sales, which include organic volume impacts and selling price changes, declined 12 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales by 3 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced sales by 2 percent year-on-year.



The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact 3M's businesses in several ways. 3M has continued to experience strong end-market demand specifically in personal safety, electronics (semiconductor and data center), general cleaning, food safety and biopharma filtration.



Total sales grew 5 percent in Health Care, with declines of 5 percent in Consumer, 11 percent in Safety and Industrial, and 20 percent in Transportation and Electronics.



On a geographic basis, total sales declined 5 percent in Asia Pacific, 12 percent in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and 13 percent in the Americas.



While reporting financial results for the first quarter on April 28, 2020, the company had withdrawn its full-year 2020 outlook, 2020, due to the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and committed to provide monthly updates until it is better able to forecast future performance.



The company said then that it will begin reporting monthly sales information starting in May to provide transparency on 3M's ongoing business performance.



