Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.7661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1470735 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 63738 EQS News ID: 1045133 End of Announcement EQS News Service

