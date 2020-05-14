With effect from May 15, 2020, the subscription rights in ISR Immune System Regulation Hold AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 27, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ISR UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014401899 Order book ID: 196839 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 15, 2020, the paid subscription shares in ISR Immune System Regulation Hold AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ISR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014401907 Order book ID: 196840 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB