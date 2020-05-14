Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U37G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 122.7888 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 250001 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 63781 EQS News ID: 1045217 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 06:49 ET (10:49 GMT)