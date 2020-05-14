Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.7047 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 159000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 63788 EQS News ID: 1045231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)