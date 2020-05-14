Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 12:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.6949 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 920100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 63799 EQS News ID: 1045253 End of Announcement EQS News Service

