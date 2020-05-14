Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 12:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.8661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54824679 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 63824 EQS News ID: 1045303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)