Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 12:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.9703 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7091832 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 63828 EQS News ID: 1045311 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 14, 2020 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)