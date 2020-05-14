

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, BAM-A.TO) on Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter attributable to shareholders of $157 million or $0.20 per share, compared to net income of $1.26 billion or $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Funds from operations or FFO for the quarter also decreased to $884 million or $0.55 per share from $1.05 billion or $0.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew to $16.59 billion from $15.21 billion in the same period last year.



The company's board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, representing US$0.48 per annum, payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 29, 2020. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.



