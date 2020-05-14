Minister of energy Fatih Dönmez announced the procurement exercise, which is part of a plan to relaunch the nation's economy during the Covid-19 crisis.Turkey's minister of energy, Fatih Dönmez, has announced plans to revitalize the country's Covid-19-stricken economy which include a 1 GW solar tender under the national Yeka (Yenilenebilir Enerji Kaynak Alanlari) renewable energy program. Originally planned for last month, the procurement round will tender PV projects ranging in generation capacity from 10-50 MW across 40 of the nation's provinces and is due to be staged during the next quarter. ...

