Global University Systems Canada Launches GUS CARES Initiative, Supporting Canadians in Need, Through the United Way COVID19

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global University Systems Canada (GUS Canada) has launched an initiative to support Canadians and vulnerable populations through non-profit organisations that deliver care packages during COVID-19.

'GUS Cares' is the first collaboration with the United Way Centraide. Together GUS Canada staff and students in Vancouver and Toronto are helping fundraise, purchase, prepare and deliver critical supplies to Canadians in need.

During COVID-19, Canada's government deemed non-profits organisations that support vulnerable populations and people who have been affected by COVID-19 as essential services. United Way Centraide is one of those organisations, responsible for helping feed and provide supplies and services to vulnerable populations across the country.

GUS Cares will purchase and assemble care packages to be distributed by the United Way to major populations in the Greater Toronto and Metro Vancouver regions. Critical care packages are made up of personal care products and personal protective equipment. Packages are assembled by a team of dedicated students from their respective cities who have taken the time to volunteer in their community.

To further promote the incredible work GUS Canada students and institutions are doing during COVID-19, Aaron Etingen, GUS Founder and CEO, has made a significant contribution to support the United Way's Local Love Food Hub. The programme is seeking to raise $1 million to support in the delivery of food during COVID-19.

GUS Canada has also launched a public awareness campaign on Global BC to help promote the United Way of Lower Mainland's Local Love Food Hub drive. Mr Etingen has called on other members of the business community to get involved.

