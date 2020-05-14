Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. (OTC Pink: FPWM) (the "Company"), is looking to become a significant presence in the premium cannabidiol (CBD) infused alcohol space. With the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions internationally, the company is resuming plans and activities to implement its short-term business goals. These include rekindling distribution partnerships and product development programs.

As countries imposed nationwide lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers around the globe unsurprisingly took to alcoholic beverages as a means to improve their lockdown experience. When restaurants and bars were forced to close their doors, shoppers headed to off-premise sites to purchase beer, wine, and spirits, resulting in double-digit growth in alcohol-based products worldwide.

Further, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the premiumization of the sector-whereby consumers buy alcohol at higher prices per volume on average-has continued, as people transfer their on-premise spending to at-home consumption. In this sense, it is possible that beyond the rise in the amount of drinking, the growth in the sector is also being driven by consumers looking for higher quality products.

"Looking at the life-changing policies imposed across the world for the past eight weeks, it is encouraging that we have found that spirits industry sales increased during the shutdown period, as well as people's growing interest in premium products. These provide great opportunities for us, while additionally we have noticed that overall product development in the market has lagged. As the world economy re-opens, there is pent up energy to aggressively pursue product development," said Martin D. Ustin, company CEO. "We want to position FPWM to be ready to take advantage of the re-opening. We have noticed that the strongest recent growth is in the premium product sector (where quality counts), and that is at the core of our company philosophy."

As a matter of priority, contacts with South American suppliers have been re-established and several new unique product and packaging programs have been rekindled. The Company is finalizing the change approval process with FINRA to complete its official rebranding to Charlestowne Premium Beverages. As business operations resume, FPWM expects to share additional announcements in the coming weeks.

About Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc.

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc (FPWM) is a company that develops, produces, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages worldwide. The Company's portfolio showcases spirit brands such as Papa Vodka, Crocodile Tears Vodka, Proprietor's Reserve Whiskey, and Lord Proprietor's Special Reserve Whiskey. The company also has wholesaler and import permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau,the governing body for spirits in the U.S. under the Department of the Treasury.

