AGC Biologics to Participate in First-Ever BIO Digital Conference

BIO International transitions to virtual format known as BIO Digital due to COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics , a global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), will be participating in the first-ever BIO Digital event. BIO International Conference is holding its annual event virtually this year in order to safely connect industry experts amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. The event, which takes place June 8 - 12, brings together capital, scientific and development expertise that is required to turn promising innovation into successful medicine.

During the digital gathering, AGC Biologics will be holding virtual meetings with clients via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system to share information on globally aligned process development, manufacturing and seamless tech transfers. Virtual meeting times are still available to those participating.

"By virtually participating in BIO Digital, AGC Biologics will continue to engage with potential partners around the globe," says AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. "Given the current economic and health safety climate, collaborations from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector are more important than ever."

"AGC Biologics will also use this opportunity to highlight the recent expansion of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) offering," says AGC Biologics' CBO Mark Womack. "To serve the rapidly growing demand for pDNA, AGC Biologics offers a 10-year proven track record in commercial plasmid production and a highly customizable approach for all plasmid needs."

AGC Biologics will host a 20 minute virtual BIO Theater event on "Plasmid manufacturing excellence - The foundation for multiple new modalities" with speaker Mario Kraft on Wednesday, June 10th from 11:05 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. EDT.

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 900 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production.

Learn more at www.agcbio.com .