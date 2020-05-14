

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices declined for the first time in two years in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent on a yearly basis, following March's 0.7 percent increase. This was the first decrease in prices since a 0.4 percent fall posted in April 2018.



At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.3 percent annually, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in March.



Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent, offsetting a 0.4 percent rise in March. Similarly, the HICP dropped 0.4 percent.



The annual fall in consumer prices was mainly driven by an 8 percent decrease in communications and 3.9 percent fall in clothing and footwear costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken