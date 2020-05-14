Aemetis, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

"During the first quarter of 2020, Aemetis continued to make steady progress despite significant challenges related to Covid 19 restrictions," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "Progress continued on the carbon reduction and revenue expansion projects to drive significant revenue increases and positive earnings. In our dairy renewable natural gas project, we completed and tested the first two dairy digesters and began constructing the four mile pipeline to connect the two dairies to the Keyes ethanol plant; we completed the construction and began commercial operation of the carbon dioxide capture system at our Keyes plant to supply the newly-built Messer CO2 plant under a long term contract; and we made progress toward commencing construction of our below zero carbon content California waste wood ethanol biorefinery. Importantly, all of the EB-5 investors in our current offering were granted National Interest Expedite approval to process their applications at the USCIS in approximately 90 days instead of up to three years which has significantly increased the number of interested investors."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Revenues during the first quarter of 2020 were $39.5 million, compared to $41.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. North America volume of ethanol sold during the first quarter was 15.7 million gallons compared to 16.2 million gallons in the first quarter of 2019, at an average price of $1.56 per gallon compared to $1.68 per gallon. India's biodiesel price was $786 per metric ton compared to $839 per metric ton, with tons sold decreasing to 3,554 metric tonnes compared to 5,182 tonnes.

Gross loss for the first quarter of 2020 was a $433 thousand loss, compared to a $351 thousand loss during the first quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased from $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2019 to $3.9 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Operating loss decreased to $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss of $4.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Interest expense, excluding accretion of Series A preferred units in the Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, was $6.9 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $6.2 million during the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, our Aemetis Biogas initiative recognized $960 thousand of accretion of the preference payments on its preferred stock during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $449 thousand during the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss increased to $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Cash at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $303 thousand compared to $656 thousand at the close of the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallons per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallons per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis is building a biogas digester, pipeline and gas cleanup project to convert dairy waste gas into renewable natural gas, and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

We have provided non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying supplemental data. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) attributable to Aemetis, Inc. plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, loss on extinguishment, income tax expense, intangible and other amortization expense, accretion expense, depreciation expense and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a useful performance measure that is widely used within the industry in which we operate. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA for reviewing financial results and for budgeting and planning purposes. EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, expectations for growth in India, the impact that the development of the Dairy Biomethane Digester project and the Cellulosic Ethanol Biorefinery project will have on our business, expected margins at the Cellulosic Ethanol Biorefinery project under development, expectations for uses of EB-5 funding and expectations for receipt of additional EB-5 funding. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)

Three months ended March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Revenues $ 39,480 $ 41,888 Cost of goods sold 39,913 42,239 Gross loss (433 ) (351 ) Research and development expenses 117 33 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,936 4,241 Operating loss (4,486 ) (4,625 ) Other expense/(income): Interest expense 5,586 4,986 Amortization expense 1,290 1,223 Accretion of Series A preferred units 960 449 Other expense (63 ) (623 ) Loss before income taxes (12,259 ) (10,660 ) Income tax expense (207 ) 7 Net loss $ (12,052 ) $ (10,667 ) Non-controlling interest - (938 ) Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. $ (12,052 ) $ (9,729 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.58 ) $ (0.48 ) Diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 20,651 20,367 Diluted 20,651 20,367

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 303 $ 656 Accounts receivable 1,584 2,036 Inventories 5,246 6,518 Prepaid and other current assets 2,720 3,366 Total current assets 9,853 12,576 Property, plant and equipment, net 90,628 84,226 Other assets 3,334 3,094 Total assets $ 103,815 $ 99,896 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,904 $ 15,968 Current portion of long-term debt 6,036 5,792 Short term borrowings 17,327 16,948 Mandatorily redeemable Series B stock 3,175 3,149 Accrued property taxes and other liabilities 17,513 15,962 Total current liabilities 60,955 57,819 Total long term liabilities 209,549 196,449 Total stockholders' deficit: Series B convertible preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 87,255 86,852 Accumulated deficit (249,473 ) (237,421 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,493 ) (3,825 ) Total stockholders' deficit (166,689 ) (154,372 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 103,815 $ 99,896

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME/(LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. $ (12,052 ) $ (9,729 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 6,876 5,214 Depreciation expense 1,090 1,138 Accretion of Series A preferred units 960 449 Share-based compensation 310 290 Intangibles and other amortization expense 12 12 Income tax expense/(benefit) (215 ) 7 Total adjustments 9,033 7,110 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,019 ) $ (2,619 )

PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Ethanol Gallons sold (in millions) 15.7 16.2 Average sales price/gallon $ 1.56 $ 1.68 Percent of nameplate capacity 114 % 118 % WDG Tons sold (in thousands) 107.0 106.9 Average sales price/ton $ 78 $ 80 Delivered Cost of Corn Bushels ground (in millions) 5.7 5.6 Average delivered cost / bushel $ 5.17 $ 5.20 Biodiesel Metric tons sold (in thousands) 3.6 5.2 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 786 $ 839 Percent of nameplate capacity 9 % 13 % Refined glycerin Metric tons sold (in thousands) 0.1 1.4 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 619 $ 644

