

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower as economic slowdown and growing worries related to the COVID-19 pandemic are influencing the investor sentiments.



Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading in negative.



Trading on Thursday might be impacted by the Labor Department's latest weekly jobless claims report. The new claims might show a decline.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 209.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 18.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly up72.75 points.



The U.S. major finished sharply lower on Wednesday. The Dow plunged 516.81 points or 2.2 percent to 23,247.97, the Nasdaq slumped 139.38 points or 1.6 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 tumbled 50.12 points or 1.8 percent to 2,820.00.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the fifth week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 2500K, while it was up 3,169K in the prior week. New claims change in the prior week was down 677K. Jobless Claims is an easy way to gauge the strength of the job market.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak on the economic responses to Covid-19 in a moderated webinar held by the Economic Club of Minnesota at 1.00 pm ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated panel discussion with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson at a Dallas Fed Global Perspectives live-streamed event in Dallas, Texas at 6.00 pm ET.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 3.0 percent, while it was down 2.3 percent in March.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 109 bcf.



10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.



20-year Treasury bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $6.721 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $332.9 billion.



Asian stocks edged lower on Thursday. Chinese shares fell after a U.S. government retirement fund said it halted plans to invest in Chinese stocks this year. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 27.71 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,870.34, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.45 percent to 23,829.74.



Japanese stocks extended losses for a third straight session. The Nikkei average fell 1.74 percent, or 352.27 points, to close at 19,914.78, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.91 percent, or 28.14 points, to 1,446.55.



Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 93.20 points, or 1.72 percent, to 5,328.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 95.70 points, or 1.74 percent, at 5,418.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 119.12 points or 2.74 percent. The German DAX is losing 284.25 points or 2.71 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 177.65 points or 3.01 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 181.28 points or 1.89 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 2.77 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

