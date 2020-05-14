Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals Products are featured on the Instagram of Celebrity "David Einhorn of Papi Steak"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Expanding the Groot Hospitality portfolio yet again, David Grutman joins forces with David "Papi" Einhorn to bring an epic partnership to Miami Beach's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood.

About Papi Steak

Papi Steak is an intimate dining experience that showcases classic elegance with a contemporary sensibility. The new restaurant fuses Grutman's flair for mixing high-style design, and an edgy eclectic vibe with Papi's passion for steak. The menu represents a modern, elevated spin on classic dishes, including prime meats seared to order at 1,000 degrees. This new neighborhood staple exudes class, serving as the perfect dining destination for any occasion from a romantic date night to boys night out on the town, Papi Steak is the place to be.

"At Papi Steak we aren't trying to be just another steakhouse in Miami Beach. We are taking our unique menu and pairing it with one of the best-designed dining rooms in Miami. I pulled out all the stops with Papi Steak. Working with ICrave on the design and Candice Kaye on the custom drawn wall finishes and smokey mirrors - that perfectly capture the energy we wanted to create," said David Grutman. "The Papi Steak at Komodo is one of our best sellers. We're introducing the next chapter of this dish with the opening of Papi Steak - a completely new concept featuring a variety of classics with a twist that only our team could create."

